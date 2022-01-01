Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Collegeville

Go
Collegeville restaurants
Toast

Collegeville restaurants that serve tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Tacos$7.49
with Sour Cream
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
16"-Taco Pie$17.99
Taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
Consumer pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.49
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
Original Fish Tacos (3)$14.50
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
Kids 2 Tacos$8.00
Two hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Collegeville

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Collegeville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lansdale

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (838 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston