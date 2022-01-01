Tacos in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|Mini Tacos
|$7.49
with Sour Cream
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|16"-Taco Pie
|$17.99
Taco seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Taco Salad
|$14.49
Crisp tortilla bowl with shredded lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, enchilada sauce, guacamole and crema.
|Original Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.50
Tortilla encrusted fish, roasted corn salsa, shredded red cabbage and chipotle aioli on white corn tortillas.
|Kids 2 Tacos
|$8.00
Two hard corn, soft white corn or flour tortilla with chicken or ground beef and lettuce, cheese and tomato.