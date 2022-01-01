Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Marzella's Pizza image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Marzella's Pizza

488 E Main St, Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Club$10.25
tuna salad, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo
House Salad with Tuna Salad$10.25
12" Tuna Salad$9.95
tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Marzella's Pizza
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

 

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SM Tuna Salad Hoagie$7.39
Tuna Salad Wrap$7.99
More about Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Deli Salad$8.99
22" Tuna Salad$17.50
American Cheese, Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
Tuna Salad
American Cheese, Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
More about Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana

