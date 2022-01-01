Tuna salad in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve tuna salad
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Marzella's Pizza
488 E Main St, Collegeville
|Tuna Salad Club
|$10.25
tuna salad, bacon, lettece, tomato, mayo
|House Salad with Tuna Salad
|$10.25
|12" Tuna Salad
|$9.95
tuna salad, sharp provolone, oil, oregano, lettuce, tomato, onion
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|SM Tuna Salad Hoagie
|$7.39
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
|Tuna Deli Salad
|$8.99
|22" Tuna Salad
|$17.50
American Cheese, Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings
|Tuna Salad
American Cheese, Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, And Seasonings