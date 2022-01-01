Go
Colletti's

Founded in 1946, Colletti’s — over 75 years and 4 generations — has evolved into a dining destination for patrons near and far.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS

5707 N Central Ave • $$

Avg 4 (934 reviews)

Popular Items

Calamari Fritti$13.95
Horseradish cocktail sauce, a house favorite!
Colletti’s Chopped Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, tomatoes, chives, red cabbage, pasta, blue cheese crumbles and lemon vinaigrette.
Full Slab Award-Winning BBQ Baby Back Ribs$24.95
One of the best kept secrets in all of Chicago, our ribs are first seared on both sides to lock in flavor then slow roasted for hours in our rotisserie oven with our original tangy barbecue sauce until moist and tender. Includes fries and homemade coleslaw.
Rigatoni A La Vodka$15.50
Mascarpone cheese, Parmesan cheese.
Fettucine Alfredo$15.95
Egg fettuccini with our rich and silky Parmesan cheese sauce.
18" Plain Cheese Pizza$21.95
Spaghetti$13.95
Your choice of sauce: traditional meat or tomato basil.
14"Plain Cheese Pizza$16.95
12" Plain Cheese Pizza$13.95
16" Plain Cheese Pizza$18.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

5707 N Central Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
