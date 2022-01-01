Colletti's
Founded in 1946, Colletti’s — over 75 years and 4 generations — has evolved into a dining destination for patrons near and far.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SALADS
5707 N Central Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5707 N Central Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dakota 94
Welcome to our Virtual Restaurant!
Vaughan's Pub & Grill
Order TAKE OUT or DELIVERY today.
Blaze-N-Grill
Min amount for Delivery $15 + delivery fee
Shallots Bistro
Dine In/Take Out/Delivery
Indoor & Outdoor Seating!
we are closed Fri & Saturday's