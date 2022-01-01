Colleyville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Colleyville

Colleyville's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Colleyville restaurants

Chef Point Colleyville image

 

Chef Point Colleyville

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
What Nots$11.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
MONTE CRISTO$13.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
Bread Pudding$9.00
Made fresh daily and smothered in our own hot cognac sauce.
More about Chef Point Colleyville
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Avg 4.9 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I-40 Pie (9")$26.00
A pecan pie with the added goodness of coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.
A gluten-friendly version is available with 24-hour's notice.
Candy Cane Cookie (1)$1.00
*Not available 12/23-12/24. Our thumbprint cookie with mint icing and crushed candy canes. Santa approves!
Pumpkin Pie (9")$26.00
Sweet and creamy pumpkin filling perfectly balanced with warm spices and baked in our buttery shortbread crust.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Next Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Next Bistro

5003 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Avg 4.4 (1510 reviews)
Takeout
More about Next Bistro
Snuffers image

 

Snuffers

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuffers
