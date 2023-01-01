Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Colleyville

Colleyville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Snuffers - Colleyville -

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery

3855 Glade Road, Suite 110, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.89
Chicken salad with provolone, arugula, tomato, mayonnaise, & dijon on your choice of Croissant, Bagel, or Bread.
