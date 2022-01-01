Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Colleyville

Go
Colleyville restaurants
Toast

Colleyville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Snuffers

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Strips$10.29
Signature hand-breaded tenders tossed with hot Nashville sauce, served with fries
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
More about Snuffers
Item pic

 

Chef Point Colleyville

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Hand-battered chicken tenders. Served with “no-spice” waffle fries.
More about Chef Point Colleyville

Browse other tasty dishes in Colleyville

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Colleyville to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston