Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Colleyville
/
Colleyville
/
Chips And Salsa
Colleyville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Snuffers - Colleyville -
4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
No reviews yet
Chips + Guac + Salsa
$7.29
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
More about Snuffers - Colleyville -
Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina
5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
More about Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Colleyville
Pies
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Colleyville to explore
Grapevine
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Keller
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston