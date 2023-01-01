Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Colleyville

Go
Colleyville restaurants
Toast

Colleyville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Snuffers - Colleyville -

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips + Guac + Salsa$7.29
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
More about Snuffers - Colleyville -
Main pic

 

Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina

5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
More about Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Colleyville

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Colleyville to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston