Cookies in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve cookies
More about Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery
Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery
3855 Glade Road, Suite 110, Colleyville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Vanilla Cookies (12)
|$12.00
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
|Strawberry Cookies (1)
|$1.25
Our thumbprint cookies with strawberry icing will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
|Vanilla Cookie (1)
|$1.25
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
*Not avail 11/21-11/23