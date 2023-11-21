Cookies in Colleyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Colleyville restaurants
Toast

Colleyville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery

3855 Glade Road, Suite 110, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Chelsea Coffee House & Eatery
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Avg 4.9 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cookies (12)$12.00
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
Strawberry Cookies (1)$1.25
Our thumbprint cookies with strawberry icing will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
Vanilla Cookie (1)$1.25
Our thumbprint cookies will take you back in time to your favorite old school bakery counter. Simple, sweet, and made from scratch.
*Not avail 11/21-11/23
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

