Key lime pies in Colleyville

Colleyville restaurants
Colleyville restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

 

Chef Point Restaurant & Bar

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$9.00
Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh key lime.
More about Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
92b1c26e-604e-40f9-a503-cce33e929dc6 image

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Avg 4.9 (925 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie (9")$30.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Key Lime Pie (4")$5.50
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

