Key lime pies in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve key lime pies
Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
5220 TX-121, Colleyville
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh key lime.
ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Key Lime Pie (9")
|$30.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|Key Lime Pie (4")
|$5.50
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of cream cheese whipped cream topping and finish it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.