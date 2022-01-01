Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Colleyville

Go
Colleyville restaurants
Toast

Colleyville restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Snuffers

4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tx Style Nachos - Small$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Tx Style Nachos - Large$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
More about Snuffers
Chef Point Colleyville image

 

Chef Point Colleyville

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Italian Nachos$10.00
More about Chef Point Colleyville

Browse other tasty dishes in Colleyville

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Colleyville to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston