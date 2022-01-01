Nachos in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4717 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Tx Style Nachos - Small
|$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
|Tx Style Nachos - Large
|$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.