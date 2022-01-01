Pies in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve pies
Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
5220 TX-121, Colleyville
|BETTER THAN SEX FRIED CHICKEN
|$18.00
Chicken tenders marinated and seasoned with secret sauces and spices, deep fried and served with your choice of freedom fries, roasted potatoes, or house-made mashed potatoes.
|Monte Cristo
|$14.00
Whole wheat bread layered with sliced turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses. Deep fried and sprinkled with powered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping.
|Blackened Stuffed Chicken
|$30.00
Hand stuffed with pepper jack cheese and fresh crab meat, smothered in Asiago sauce mixed with onions and tomatoes served over linguine.
ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville
4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Pre-Assorted Dozen
|$19.50
*Please provide 24 hour notice
The four available flavors are Key Lime, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cream.
|Coconut Cream Pie (9")
|$26.00
Our filling is cooked over the stovetop giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complemented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
|Stack of 4 Mini-Pies
|$18.00
Mix 'n' match your mini-pies for seasonal variety! The perfect way to sample our pie flavors. Great gift for clients, friends or yourself and way better than a slice!