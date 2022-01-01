Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Colleyville

Colleyville restaurants
Colleyville restaurants that serve pies

Chef Point Colleyville image

 

Chef Point Restaurant & Bar

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BETTER THAN SEX FRIED CHICKEN$18.00
Chicken tenders marinated and seasoned with secret sauces and spices, deep fried and served with your choice of freedom fries, roasted potatoes, or house-made mashed potatoes.
Monte Cristo$14.00
Whole wheat bread layered with sliced turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses. Deep fried and sprinkled with powered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping.
Blackened Stuffed Chicken$30.00
Hand stuffed with pepper jack cheese and fresh crab meat, smothered in Asiago sauce mixed with onions and tomatoes served over linguine.
More about Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

4712 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

Avg 4.9 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Pre-Assorted Dozen$19.50
*Please provide 24 hour notice
The four available flavors are Key Lime, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Cream.
Coconut Cream Pie (9")$26.00
Our filling is cooked over the stovetop giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complemented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
Stack of 4 Mini-Pies$18.00
Mix 'n' match your mini-pies for seasonal variety! The perfect way to sample our pie flavors. Great gift for clients, friends or yourself and way better than a slice!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Colleyville

