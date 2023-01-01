Salmon in Colleyville
Colleyville restaurants that serve salmon
Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
5220 TX-121, Colleyville
|ATLANTIC SALMON PICATTA
|$26.00
Diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and capers tossed in creamy garlic lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
|L-ATLANTIC SALMON PICATTA
|$15.00
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina
5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville
|Grilled Mexican Spiced Salmon
|$30.00
Grilled salmon seasoned with mexican spices served on a bed of poblano rice, topped with a light and citrusy avocado cucumber salsa. Served with charro beans.