Salmon in Colleyville

Colleyville restaurants
Colleyville restaurants that serve salmon

Chef Point Restaurant & Bar

5220 TX-121, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ATLANTIC SALMON PICATTA$26.00
Diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and capers tossed in creamy garlic lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
L-ATLANTIC SALMON PICATTA$15.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$24.00
Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables.
More about Chef Point Restaurant & Bar
Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina

5204 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Mexican Spiced Salmon$30.00
Grilled salmon seasoned with mexican spices served on a bed of poblano rice, topped with a light and citrusy avocado cucumber salsa. Served with charro beans.
More about Zafiros Mexican Grill y Cantina

