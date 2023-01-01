Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collierville restaurants you'll love

Collierville restaurants
Must-try Collierville restaurants

Cheffie's Collierville - 956 East Winchester Boulevard

956 East Winchester Boulevard, Collierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe$12.50
cruncy romaine, black bean & corn salad, sliced chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, white cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing
Crunchy Roast Beef$9.75
roast beef, french fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, red onion, horseradish schmear
Chicken Caesar$11.50
crunchy romaine, crunchy croutons, parmesan, sliced chicken, caesar dressing
More about Cheffie's Collierville - 956 East Winchester Boulevard
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Collierville

3751 South Houston Levee Road, Collierville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Back Porch Salad$12.99
Mixed greens with smoked ham, smoked turkey, feta, honey glazed pepper bacon, egg, and tomatoes. Avocado optional
Build Your Own Burger$9.99
Juicy angus Beef topped with your favorite toppings
Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger$13.99
Juicy Angus Beef topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño and original pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Collierville
STIX - 4680 Merchants Park Circle #202

4680 Merchants Park Circle #202, Collierville

No reviews yet
More about STIX - 4680 Merchants Park Circle #202
