Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond
Come in and enjoy!
3835 Richmond Avenue
Location
3835 Richmond Avenue
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fajitas A Go Go
Fajitas Done Right!
Kolache Shoppe
50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Free parking in rear parking garage (enter off of Portsmouth).
Your Local Taco Dealer!
The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
Type_RB:01