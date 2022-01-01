Collingswood restaurants you'll love
Wild & Co
716 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|AWAKE
|$9.00
banana, house-made Triangle Roasters cold brew, *dates, *pea protein, Tahitian vanilla, *raw cacao, housemade gf + organic oat milk
|IMMUNITY
|$4.50
(Wellness Shot) pineapple, orange, garlic, ginger, lemon, turmeric, jalapeno, apple cider vinegar
|MIDNIGHT
|$19.00
Our New Years Cocktail Edition: Midnight
pairing together a hint of sweet + spice, and a little shimmer, making it the perfect festive cocktail or mocktail to ring in the New Year.
concord grape, pink lady apple, granny smith apple, pineapple, ginger, lemon, butterfly pea flower, mica pearl dust
pairs well with vodka, gin, or bubbles
SANDWICHES
The Tortilla Press
703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Spring Mix, Clam Shell
|$3.50
|Spinach, Bunch
|$3.00
|Sweet Potatoes, Quarts
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Kick Burrito
|$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
|Side Bacon
|$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
The Kitchen Consigliere
700 HADDON AVE, COLLINGSWOOD
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$33.00
Shrimp & Scallops over Linguine in a classic Vodka infused tomato cream sauce
|Chiicken Parmesean
|$24.50
Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with mozzerella and tomato sauce
|Eggplant Parmesean
|$25.50
Layers of Fried Eggplant, Ricotta, & Mozzarela Baked and finishded with our Marinara
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|QUINOA CAESAR
|$12.00
mixed greens, quinoa, cashew caesar dressing, balsamic red onions, smoky chickpeas, croutons + cashew parm [contains cashews in the dressing -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
|BETTER BURGER
|$14.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patty, fishtown pickle project philly dilly pickles, butterhead lettuce, special sauce, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [contains walnuts in the patty -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
|TOFU NUGGETS
battered + fried, five or ten pieces, bbq or maple dijon [contains soy -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
Indiya, Collingswood NJ
608 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Palak Paneer (GF)
|$16.00
Paneer, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin.
|Lassuni Gobi (V, GF)
|$9.00
Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.
|Gobi Aloo Mutter (V, GF)
|$16.00
Cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, cumin, ginger.
Hearthside
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|agnolotti
|$17.00
smoked cauliflower, brown butter, romanesco
|smoked pork chop
|$32.00
grits, kohlrabi slaw, bacon jus
|wagyu beef carpaccio
|$18.00
thai basil, crispy shallots, jalapeno
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
28 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|Bricco Fries
|$7.00
|Cheese Steak
|$15.00
|Small Margherita
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Chicken Chicken CoCoPop
|$13.99
4 seasoned chicken fingers served
with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots, coleslaw and a pickle.
|Honeymoon Chicken
|$14.59
Grilled chicken, honey mustard,
avocado, caramelized onions and
cheddar on ciabatta.
|Cheesesteak
|$13.59
Philly-style beef, caramelized
onions, sautéed mushrooms and
choice of American, Provolone or
Whiz on a long roll.
Villa Barone
753 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Vodka Rigatoni
|$20.00
Blush cream sauce with prosciutto and a touch of vodka
|Linguini Crab Spinach
|$24.00
Lump crabmeat and fresh spinach in a garlic & oil sauce with a touch of lemon
|Ravioli Rosa
|$24.00
Lobster filled ravioli topped with shrimp in our delicious rose cream sauce
Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V
add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
|Crispy Tempura Asparagus
|$13.50
hickory smoked aioli, shaved asiago cheese (V)
|Everything Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Popular items
|Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.95
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
|SPECIAL Lebanon Bologna Sandwich
|$12.55
World famous Seltzer's Lebanon bologna, cooper sharp, hot mustard sauce, shaved pickles & crumbled kettle chips on toasted Martin's potato bread
|Maria's Favorite Chocolate Cake
|$7.75
classic chocolate cake
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Stuffed Challah French Toast
|$13.59
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Kick Burrito
|$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.