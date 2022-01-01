Collingswood restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Collingswood

Must-try Collingswood restaurants

Wild & Co image

 

Wild & Co

716 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AWAKE$9.00
banana, house-made Triangle Roasters cold brew, *dates, *pea protein, Tahitian vanilla, *raw cacao, housemade gf + organic oat milk
IMMUNITY$4.50
(Wellness Shot) pineapple, orange, garlic, ginger, lemon, turmeric, jalapeno, apple cider vinegar
MIDNIGHT$19.00
Our New Years Cocktail Edition: Midnight
pairing together a hint of sweet + spice, and a little shimmer, making it the perfect festive cocktail or mocktail to ring in the New Year.
concord grape, pink lady apple, granny smith apple, pineapple, ginger, lemon, butterfly pea flower, mica pearl dust
pairs well with vodka, gin, or bubbles
The Tortilla Press image

SANDWICHES

The Tortilla Press

703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 4.1 (2008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Mix, Clam Shell$3.50
Spinach, Bunch$3.00
Sweet Potatoes, Quarts$3.50
Sabrina's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Kick Burrito$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
The Kitchen Consigliere image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

The Kitchen Consigliere

700 HADDON AVE, COLLINGSWOOD

Avg 4.7 (6343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Scallops$33.00
Shrimp & Scallops over Linguine in a classic Vodka infused tomato cream sauce
Chiicken Parmesean$24.50
Fried Chicken Cutlet topped with mozzerella and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmesean$25.50
Layers of Fried Eggplant, Ricotta, & Mozzarela Baked and finishded with our Marinara
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
QUINOA CAESAR$12.00
mixed greens, quinoa, cashew caesar dressing, balsamic red onions, smoky chickpeas, croutons + cashew parm [contains cashews in the dressing -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
BETTER BURGER$14.00
portobello, walnut + black bean patty, fishtown pickle project philly dilly pickles, butterhead lettuce, special sauce, served w a balsamic + herb vinaigrette tossed salad [contains walnuts in the patty -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
TOFU NUGGETS
battered + fried, five or ten pieces, bbq or maple dijon [contains soy -- we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
Indiya, Collingswood NJ image

 

Indiya, Collingswood NJ

608 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Palak Paneer (GF)$16.00
Paneer, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin.
Lassuni Gobi (V, GF)$9.00
Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.
Gobi Aloo Mutter (V, GF)$16.00
Cauliflower, potatoes, green peas, cumin, ginger.
Hearthside image

 

Hearthside

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
agnolotti$17.00
smoked cauliflower, brown butter, romanesco
smoked pork chop$32.00
grits, kohlrabi slaw, bacon jus
wagyu beef carpaccio$18.00
thai basil, crispy shallots, jalapeno
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

28 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bricco Fries$7.00
Cheese Steak$15.00
Small Margherita$17.00
The Pop Shop image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chicken CoCoPop$13.99
4 seasoned chicken fingers served
with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots, coleslaw and a pickle.
Honeymoon Chicken$14.59
Grilled chicken, honey mustard,
avocado, caramelized onions and
cheddar on ciabatta.
Cheesesteak$13.59
Philly-style beef, caramelized
onions, sautéed mushrooms and
choice of American, Provolone or
Whiz on a long roll.
Main pic

 

Villa Barone

753 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vodka Rigatoni$20.00
Blush cream sauce with prosciutto and a touch of vodka
Linguini Crab Spinach$24.00
Lump crabmeat and fresh spinach in a garlic & oil sauce with a touch of lemon
Ravioli Rosa$24.00
Lobster filled ravioli topped with shrimp in our delicious rose cream sauce
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V
add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
Crispy Tempura Asparagus$13.50
hickory smoked aioli, shaved asiago cheese (V)
Everything Pretzel Bites$9.00
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime
Maria's Bread Sandwiches image

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
SPECIAL Lebanon Bologna Sandwich$12.55
World famous Seltzer's Lebanon bologna, cooper sharp, hot mustard sauce, shaved pickles & crumbled kettle chips on toasted Martin's potato bread
Maria's Favorite Chocolate Cake$7.75
classic chocolate cake
