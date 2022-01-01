Collingswood American restaurants you'll love

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Collingswood

The Tortilla Press image

SANDWICHES

The Tortilla Press

703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 4.1 (2008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Mix, Clam Shell$3.50
Spinach, Bunch$3.00
Sweet Potatoes, Quarts$3.50
Sabrina's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Kick Burrito$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Hearthside image

 

Hearthside

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
agnolotti$17.00
smoked cauliflower, brown butter, romanesco
smoked pork chop$32.00
grits, kohlrabi slaw, bacon jus
wagyu beef carpaccio$18.00
thai basil, crispy shallots, jalapeno
The Pop Shop image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chicken CoCoPop$13.99
4 seasoned chicken fingers served
with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots, coleslaw and a pickle.
Honeymoon Chicken$14.59
Grilled chicken, honey mustard,
avocado, caramelized onions and
cheddar on ciabatta.
Cheesesteak$13.59
Philly-style beef, caramelized
onions, sautéed mushrooms and
choice of American, Provolone or
Whiz on a long roll.
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V
add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
Crispy Tempura Asparagus$13.50
hickory smoked aioli, shaved asiago cheese (V)
Everything Pretzel Bites$9.00
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime
