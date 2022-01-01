Collingswood American restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
The Tortilla Press
703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Spring Mix, Clam Shell
|$3.50
|Spinach, Bunch
|$3.00
|Sweet Potatoes, Quarts
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Kick Burrito
|$13.59
Scrambled eggs, jalapenos, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack cheese, potatoes, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
|Side Bacon
|$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Hearthside
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|agnolotti
|$17.00
smoked cauliflower, brown butter, romanesco
|smoked pork chop
|$32.00
grits, kohlrabi slaw, bacon jus
|wagyu beef carpaccio
|$18.00
thai basil, crispy shallots, jalapeno
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Popular items
|Chicken Chicken CoCoPop
|$13.99
4 seasoned chicken fingers served
with honey mustard, Pop fries or
tots, coleslaw and a pickle.
|Honeymoon Chicken
|$14.59
Grilled chicken, honey mustard,
avocado, caramelized onions and
cheddar on ciabatta.
|Cheesesteak
|$13.59
Philly-style beef, caramelized
onions, sautéed mushrooms and
choice of American, Provolone or
Whiz on a long roll.
Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V
add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
|Crispy Tempura Asparagus
|$13.50
hickory smoked aioli, shaved asiago cheese (V)
|Everything Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime