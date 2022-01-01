Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve avocado toast

Wild & Co image

 

Wild & Co

716 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
dulce sourdough, smashed avocado, evoo, pickled red onion, flake sea salt, black pepper
More about Wild & Co
Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.65
avocado, fresh herbs, 7 minute egg, chile oil on sourdough
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$12.47
Smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, poached egg, everything spice, served with a side salad.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Toast$10.99
Whole grain toast topped with
roasted turkey, avocado and pico
de gallo, served open faced.
Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich$10.99
Toasted bagel topped with smashed avocado, everything spice, turkey bacon & a fried egg, served with hash browns or tots.
More about The Pop Shop

