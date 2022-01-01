Avocado toast in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve avocado toast
Wild & Co
716 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$9.00
dulce sourdough, smashed avocado, evoo, pickled red onion, flake sea salt, black pepper
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Avocado Toast
|$11.65
avocado, fresh herbs, 7 minute egg, chile oil on sourdough
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Avocado Toast
|$12.47
Smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, poached egg, everything spice, served with a side salad.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Turkey Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Whole grain toast topped with
roasted turkey, avocado and pico
de gallo, served open faced.
|Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich
|$10.99
Toasted bagel topped with smashed avocado, everything spice, turkey bacon & a fried egg, served with hash browns or tots.