Blueberry pies in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Collingswood restaurants that serve blueberry pies

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NJ Blueberry Pie$7.50
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pie Bettys$9.99
Two 100% from scratch bettys filled with pieces of NJ blueberry pie.
Blueberry Pie Milkshake$8.99
Vanilla ice cream blended with malt, caramel & pieces of NJ blueberry pie, garnished with a whole wedge of pie & whipped cream!
More about The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD

