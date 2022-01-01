Blueberry pies in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve blueberry pies
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|NJ Blueberry Pie
|$7.50
More about The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Blueberry Pie Bettys
|$9.99
Two 100% from scratch bettys filled with pieces of NJ blueberry pie.
|Blueberry Pie Milkshake
|$8.99
Vanilla ice cream blended with malt, caramel & pieces of NJ blueberry pie, garnished with a whole wedge of pie & whipped cream!