Caesar salad in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Caesar Salad
Collingswood restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Avg 4.2
(1814 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$12.37
Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
More about Sabrina's Cafe
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
QUINOA CAESAR SALAD
$9.00
* contains cashews
More about goodbeet
