Caesar salad in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve caesar salad

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.37
Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
More about Sabrina's Cafe
goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUINOA CAESAR SALAD$9.00
* contains cashews
More about goodbeet

