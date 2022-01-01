Chicken salad in Collingswood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.99
Grilled chicken marinated buffalo sauce, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, celery, carrots, hard-boiled eggs with blue cheese dressing.
Foghorn Country Chicken Salad$8.59
Romaine, crispy chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar with honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Salad$10.99
House-made chicken salad (chicken, dried
cranberries, walnuts, tarragon,
mayo), lettuce and tomato on
choice of bread or wrap.
More about The Pop Shop

