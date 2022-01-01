Chicken salad in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
|Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
More about The Pop Shop
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Grilled chicken marinated buffalo sauce, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, celery, carrots, hard-boiled eggs with blue cheese dressing.
|Foghorn Country Chicken Salad
|$8.59
Romaine, crispy chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar with honey mustard dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
House-made chicken salad (chicken, dried
cranberries, walnuts, tarragon,
mayo), lettuce and tomato on
choice of bread or wrap.