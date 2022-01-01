Chicken sandwiches in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.29
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
|Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
|Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.