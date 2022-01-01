Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Down The Shore Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
classic made with local chicken and a little old bay, avocado & lettuce on toasted sourdough wheat
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried Chicken Thigh, Napa Cabbage Slaw
Sweet Chili-Bang-Bang Sauce, Brioche Bun, Handcut Fries
