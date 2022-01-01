Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Hot Chocolate
Collingswood restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$3.65
12oz
dark chocolate + milk
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
Avg 3.5
(597 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.59
More about The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood
Egg Sandwiches
Cannolis
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Po Boy
Chicken Salad
Cake
More near Collingswood to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston