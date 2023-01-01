Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Collingswood restaurants that serve lobsters

Maria's Bread Sandwiches image

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Creamed Spinach Baked Clams$12.00
half dozen
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Grilled Cheese$15.99
Back by popular demand! Lobster meat, brie & garlic aioli grilled on thick sliced sourdough, served with fries or tots.
Lobster & Asparagus Mac and Cheese$17.99
Gourmet white mac studded with lobster meat & roasted asparagus, topped with garlic bread crumbs & served with choice of soup or salad.
More about The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD

