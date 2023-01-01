Lobsters in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
|Lobster Creamed Spinach Baked Clams
|$12.00
half dozen
More about The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$15.99
Back by popular demand! Lobster meat, brie & garlic aioli grilled on thick sliced sourdough, served with fries or tots.
|Lobster & Asparagus Mac and Cheese
|$17.99
Gourmet white mac studded with lobster meat & roasted asparagus, topped with garlic bread crumbs & served with choice of soup or salad.