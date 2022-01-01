Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lox in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Lox
Collingswood restaurants that serve lox
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Avg 4.2
(1814 reviews)
Bagel with Lox
$14.99
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
More about Sabrina's Cafe
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
BAGEL & CARROT 'LOX'
$11.00
More about goodbeet
