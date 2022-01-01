Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILKSHAKES$12.00
More about goodbeet
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pie Milkshake$8.99
Vanilla ice cream blended with malt, caramel & pieces of NJ blueberry pie, garnished with a whole wedge of pie & whipped cream!
More about The Pop Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Calamari

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

French Toast

Tacos

Cake

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (545 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (867 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston