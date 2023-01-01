Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza image

 

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

128 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Soup$7.00
More about Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Mushroom Soup$7.00
More about Keg & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Tomato Soup

Penne

Po Boy

Cookie Dough

Sliders

Kale Salad

Chai Lattes

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston