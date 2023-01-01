Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mushroom soup in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Mushroom Soup
Collingswood restaurants that serve mushroom soup
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
128 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Mushroom Soup
$7.00
More about Bricco Coal Fired Pizza
Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Creamy Mushroom Soup
$7.00
More about Keg & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood
Tomato Soup
Penne
Po Boy
Cookie Dough
Sliders
Kale Salad
Chai Lattes
Chicken Salad
More near Collingswood to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(688 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston