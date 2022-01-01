Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pasta salad in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Pasta Salad
Collingswood restaurants that serve pasta salad
Maria's Bread Sandwiches
685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood
No reviews yet
Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad
$4.00
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
PASTA SALAD
$8.00
More about goodbeet
