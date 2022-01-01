Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

685 Haddon Ave., Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Summer Vegetable Pasta Salad$4.00
More about Maria's Bread Sandwiches
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PASTA SALAD$8.00
More about goodbeet

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Egg Sandwiches

Sundaes

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nachos

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Cinnamon Rolls

Pies

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (862 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston