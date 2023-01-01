Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve scallops

goodbeet image

 

goodbeet - haddon twp

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy "Scallop" Tofu Roll With Black Garlic Sauce$10.00
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
Hearthside image

 

Hearthside

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$38.00
summer squash, zucchini puree, mint
More about Hearthside

