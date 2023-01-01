Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Scallops
Collingswood restaurants that serve scallops
goodbeet - haddon twp
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Spicy "Scallop" Tofu Roll With Black Garlic Sauce
$10.00
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
Hearthside
801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
Avg 5
(3342 reviews)
Scallops
$38.00
summer squash, zucchini puree, mint
More about Hearthside
Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood
Tiramisu
Quesadillas
Po Boy
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Short Ribs
Reuben
Caesar Salad
Pancakes
More near Collingswood to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(64 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(776 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1156 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston