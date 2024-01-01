Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Collingswood
/
Collingswood
/
Shrimp Tacos
Collingswood restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Paloma Restaurante
701 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
Mango Salsa, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
More about Paloma Restaurante
Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave, Westmont
No reviews yet
Baja Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
tempura shrimp, salsa rojo, jalapeno, pickled onion, cilantro
More about Keg & Kitchen
