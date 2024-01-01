Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Collingswood

Collingswood restaurants
Collingswood restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Paloma Restaurante

701 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Mango Salsa, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
More about Paloma Restaurante
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Shrimp Tacos$18.00
tempura shrimp, salsa rojo, jalapeno, pickled onion, cilantro
More about Keg & Kitchen

