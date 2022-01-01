Sundaes in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve sundaes
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|BROWNIE SUNDAE
|$9.00
house made brownies, served warm with your choice of ice cream, chocolate syrup
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
The Pop Shop
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood
|Family Sundae Kit
|$25.00
•\t2 quarts of your choice of hand dipped Richman’s ice cream:
Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Moose Tracks (sugar free), Peanut Butter Swirl, Cookies and Cream, Coffee, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Marshmallow or Strawberry.
*Add $5.00 per quart for Tofutti Vanilla or Chocolate (dairy free)
•\tChoice of 3 toppings:
Gummi Bears, Sour Worms, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese Pieces, Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Jimmies or Mini Marshmallows.
•\tChoice of 1 sauce:
Chocolate, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Reese’s Peanut Sauce.
•\tA can of whipped cream and cherries!