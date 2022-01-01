Sundaes in Collingswood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BROWNIE SUNDAE$9.00
house made brownies, served warm with your choice of ice cream, chocolate syrup
More about goodbeet
The Pop Shop image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

The Pop Shop

729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Family Sundae Kit$25.00
•\t2 quarts of your choice of hand dipped Richman’s ice cream:
Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Moose Tracks (sugar free), Peanut Butter Swirl, Cookies and Cream, Coffee, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Marshmallow or Strawberry.
*Add $5.00 per quart for Tofutti Vanilla or Chocolate (dairy free)
•\tChoice of 3 toppings:
Gummi Bears, Sour Worms, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese Pieces, Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Jimmies or Mini Marshmallows.
•\tChoice of 1 sauce:
Chocolate, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Reese’s Peanut Sauce.
•\tA can of whipped cream and cherries!
More about The Pop Shop

