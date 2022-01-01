Sundaes in Collingswood

•\t2 quarts of your choice of hand dipped Richman’s ice cream:

Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Moose Tracks (sugar free), Peanut Butter Swirl, Cookies and Cream, Coffee, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Marshmallow or Strawberry.

*Add $5.00 per quart for Tofutti Vanilla or Chocolate (dairy free)

•\tChoice of 3 toppings:

Gummi Bears, Sour Worms, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese Pieces, Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Jimmies or Mini Marshmallows.

•\tChoice of 1 sauce:

Chocolate, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Reese’s Peanut Sauce.

•\tA can of whipped cream and cherries!

