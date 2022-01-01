Tacos in Collingswood
Collingswood restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
|Jerk Shrimp Tacos
|$14.89
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$11.99
Three soft, corn tortilla, stuffed tacos served with pepper jack, scrambled eggs topped with chipotle mayo, homies and pico de gallo.
goodbeet
29 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|TACO TUESDAY
|$3.50
|TACOS
|$13.00
three tacos - corn & black bean salsa, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle sauce & pickled jalapeños, Sunflower taco 'meat' [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
Keg & Kitchen
90 Haddon Ave, Westmont
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Bean & Roasted Corn Succotash, Spicy Aioli
|Vegan Cauliflower Tacos
|$18.00
spicy tahini-garlic sauce, radish, pickled jalapeno, napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro, salsa verde
|Korean Beef Tacos
|$18.00
Korean gochujang, soy, garlic, pickled red onion