Tacos in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Tacos$14.89
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
Three soft, corn tortilla, stuffed tacos served with pepper jack, scrambled eggs topped with chipotle mayo, homies and pico de gallo.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO TUESDAY$3.50
TACOS$13.00
three tacos - corn & black bean salsa, shredded lettuce, creamy chipotle sauce & pickled jalapeños, Sunflower taco 'meat' [we use local + organic produce/ingredients]
More about goodbeet
Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Tacos$18.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Bean & Roasted Corn Succotash, Spicy Aioli
Vegan Cauliflower Tacos$18.00
spicy tahini-garlic sauce, radish, pickled jalapeno, napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro, salsa verde
Korean Beef Tacos$18.00
Korean gochujang, soy, garlic, pickled red onion
More about Keg & Kitchen

