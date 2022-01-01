Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve tomato salad

goodbeet image

 

goodbeet - haddon twp

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jersey Tomato Salad$7.00
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
Keg & Kitchen image

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrata +Tomato -Watermelon Salad$14.00
Watermelon, Grape Tomato, Burrata Shaved Onion, Basil Aioli
More about Keg & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Tomato Soup

Hummus

Blueberry Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (532 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (532 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (565 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (899 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston