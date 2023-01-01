Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Collingswood

Go
Collingswood restaurants
Toast

Collingswood restaurants that serve wedge salad

goodbeet image

 

goodbeet - haddon twp

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WEDGE SALAD$12.00
More about goodbeet - haddon twp
Item pic

 

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon
More about Keg & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Collingswood

Quesadillas

Burritos

Cheesecake

Scallops

Pudding

Egg Sandwiches

Pancakes

Kimchi

Map

More near Collingswood to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (816 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston