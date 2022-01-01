Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Collinsville

Collinsville restaurants
Toast

Collinsville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Stir Hibachi

1048 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., Collinsville

CHICKEN EGG ROLL$2.99
More about Stir Hibachi
McDill’s Irish Pub

334 Saint Louis Rd, Collinsville

Avg 4.4 (361 reviews)
Irish Egg Rolls$9.00
More about McDill’s Irish Pub
