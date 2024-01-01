Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Collinsville
/
Collinsville
/
Pies
Collinsville restaurants that serve pies
Lottie's Cafe
1099 Beltline Road Suite D, Collinsville
No reviews yet
Apple Pie
$6.00
More about Lottie's Cafe
Bandana’s BBQ - Collinsville
4 Commerce Drive, Collinsville
No reviews yet
Caramel Apple Granny Pie
$7.79
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.
More about Bandana’s BBQ - Collinsville
