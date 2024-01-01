Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Collinsville

Collinsville restaurants
Collinsville restaurants that serve pies

Lottie's Cafe

1099 Beltline Road Suite D, Collinsville

Apple Pie$6.00
Bandana’s BBQ - Collinsville

4 Commerce Drive, Collinsville

Caramel Apple Granny Pie$7.79
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.
