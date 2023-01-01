Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Collinsville

Collinsville restaurants
Collinsville restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Lottie's Cafe

1099 Beltline Road Suite D, Collinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$14.00
More about Lottie's Cafe
The Lucky Fox image

 

The Lucky Fox - 118 E. MaIn St., Collinsville, IL 62234

118 E. Main St., Collinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Pizza$17.00
Hamburger, cheese, black olives, tomatoes and jalapeños
More about The Lucky Fox - 118 E. MaIn St., Collinsville, IL 62234

