Collision Bend Brewery
Where expertly crafted food and beer collide. Inspired by the Cleveland’s melting pot, Collision Bend’s menu has incorporated all aspects of what makes our city so great by combining the best of Cleveland’s cuisine and culture for a one of kind dining experience.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1250 Old River Rd. • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1250 Old River Rd.
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
