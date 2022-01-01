Go
Collision Bend Brewery

Where expertly crafted food and beer collide. Inspired by the Cleveland’s melting pot, Collision Bend’s menu has incorporated all aspects of what makes our city so great by combining the best of Cleveland’s cuisine and culture for a one of kind dining experience.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1250 Old River Rd. • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$18.00
panko breaded chicken breast, pickles, slaw, blue cheese aioli, fries
Bruschetta$17.00
pesto, garlic-basil tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Potato Soup$8.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Vietnamese caramel sauce, shishito peppers, feta
The Classic Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, special sauce, fries
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Caesar Salad$10.00
parmesan, croutons, capers, olives, roasted peppers
Sauerkraut Balls$10.00
roasted pork, cream cheese, with horseradish mustard sauce
Collision Charcuterie$20.00
selection of three cheeses & three meats, toast points, housemade pickled vegetables & date mustarda
Beyond Burger$18.00
avocado smash, alfalfa sprouts, tomatoes, red onion, chipotle ranch, English muffin, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

1250 Old River Rd.

Cleveland OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
