Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Colombo Lounge - 3482 Lawrence Avenue East
Main picView gallery

Colombo Lounge - 3482 Lawrence Avenue East

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3482 Lawrence Avenue East

Toronto, CN M1H 3E5

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3482 Lawrence Avenue East, Toronto CN M1H 3E5

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - 1019 Kingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Road UNIT A Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - New Ownership
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Rd Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
Krispy's Kajun Chicken - 4997 Highway 7 E
orange starNo Reviews
4997 Highway 7 E Markhamriazmirkhan@yahoo.ca, CN L3R 1N1
View restaurantnext
Chula Taberna Mexicana - 1058 Gerrard St E
orange starNo Reviews
1058 Gerrard St E Toronto, CN M4M1Z8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Colombo Lounge - 3482 Lawrence Avenue East

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston