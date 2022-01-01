Go
The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery

We are a family owned and run business for the past 45 years! Easy sit down family dining with a bakery and large to-go menu.

143 Main Street

Popular Items

Pub Wings$11.00
1 lb. fresh wings spiced up real nice. Served with Blue Cheese dressing
Fish and Chips$15.00
Fresh Haddock golden fried served with fries and coleslaw
16” Cheese$15.00
Colonel’s Steak ‘Bomb’$13.00
Shaved Sirloin topped with grilled onions, peppers and provolone cheese
Lobster Roll$20.00
Freshly picked chunky Maine Lobster meat mixed with mayo and topped with lettuce and tomato. Served on a grilled bakery roll or traditional hot dog bun.
Garden Salad$12.00
Green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, carrots and green pepper.
The Deck Hand$13.00
6 ounce burger with bacon, swiss, lettuce and tomato.
10” Cheese$9.00
Colonels Famous Fish Chowder
The same recipe for over 30 years!
Just how Grandma taught me!
Chic Finger Basket$13.00
Traditional Chicken Fingers served with coleslaw.
Location

Northeast Harbor ME

Sunday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:07 pm
