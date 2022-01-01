Colonia restaurants you'll love
Mijo's Pizza
427 Lake Ave, Colonia
Popular items
Wings (10)
$15.95
10 Fried Wings come with Blue Cheese, Ranch or BBQ dipping sauces.
Add Hot sauce for $1
6" Cheese Steak Hero
$9.95
Premium Bellissimo Steak
Pasta & Vodka Sauce
$12.95
Colonia BBQ
330 Inman Avenue, Colonia
Popular items
Steak Sandwich
$10.25
Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Salads
Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives
BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs
$19.00
1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Spare Ribs
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Jon Smith Subs
322 Inman Avenue, Colonia
Popular items
The Cuban
$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
Steak Bomb 6"
$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Steak Bomb 12"
$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo