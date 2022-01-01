Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Colonia restaurants you'll love

Go
Colonia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Colonia

Colonia's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Colonia restaurants

Mijo's Pizza image

 

Mijo's Pizza

427 Lake Ave, Colonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (10)$15.95
10 Fried Wings come with Blue Cheese, Ranch or BBQ dipping sauces.
Add Hot sauce for $1
6" Cheese Steak Hero$9.95
Premium Bellissimo Steak
Pasta & Vodka Sauce$12.95
More about Mijo's Pizza
Colonia BBQ image

 

Colonia BBQ

330 Inman Avenue, Colonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$10.25
Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Salads
Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives
BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs$19.00
1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Spare Ribs
More about Colonia BBQ
Jon Smith Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Jon Smith Subs

322 Inman Avenue, Colonia

Avg 4.2 (148 reviews)
Popular items
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
More about Jon Smith Subs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Colonia

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Calamari

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Colonia to explore

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston