Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Colonia

Go
Colonia restaurants
Toast

Colonia restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Mijo's Pizza

427 Lake Ave, Colonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta & Clam Sauce$10.95
More about Mijo's Pizza
Item pic

 

Colonia BBQ

330 Inman Avenue, Colonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Pork & Clams$16.00
Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables
Pork & Clams$22.00
Tossed with fried cubed potatoes garnished with pickled vegetables
More about Colonia BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Colonia

Chicken Salad

Chicken Soup

Calamari

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Colonia to explore

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston