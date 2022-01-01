Go
Colonia BBQ

Come in and enjoy Portuguese/American dishes! BYOB
Tuesday-Sunday 11-9pm

330 Inman Avenue

Popular Items

Skirt Steak$25.00
Flame Grilled Skirt steak
BBQ Chicken & Pork Ribs$19.00
1/2 Chicken & 1/2 Spare Ribs
1/2 BBQ Chicken$11.00
4 pc chicken on the bone
Lemon Chicken$23.00
4 chicken breasts sautéed in lemon sauce
BBQ Ribs$18.00
8 Pork Spare Ribs
Garlic Chicken$23.00
4 chicken breasts sautéed in garlic gravy
Steak Sandwich$10.25
Top Sirloin Steak grilled w/ your choice of toppings
Salads
Mixed Green Salad- Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives
BBQ Chicken$17.00
8 pc chicken on the bone
1/2 BBQ Ribs$12.50
4 Pork Spare Ribs
Location

330 Inman Avenue

Colonia NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
