Colonia BBQ
Come in and enjoy Portuguese/American dishes! BYOB
Tuesday-Sunday 11-9pm
330 Inman Avenue
Popular Items
Location
330 Inman Avenue
Colonia NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Mijo's Pizza
Mijo’s Pizza is proud to serve Colonia, Clark, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Edison, Cranford, Westfield and the surrounding local area!
Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ
Come in and enjoy!
Bistro 1051
Italian Seafood Grill & Sushi Bar