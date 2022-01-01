Go
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

Chef Inspired Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, with Legendary Ice Cream.

1101 S. Washington St

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
Mint Fudge Oreo Chipper$7.59
Hot fudge and chocolate sauce, a crushed Oreo® layered over mint chocolate chip and chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, a cherry and topped with a whole Oreo®
(10) Chicken Tenders$13.99
Our crispy chicken is all white meat, buttermilk marinated and hand battered. Choose 1 sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas Appetizer$11.49
Fajita chicken, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and salsa.
Funky Monkey Banana Bread French Toast a la carte$12.49
Sauteed banana slices, our own cafe made banana bread, pecans, whipped cream and drizzled with sea salt caramel drizzle.
Tuscan Turkey Club$13.99
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pesto mayo on ciabatta bread.
Online Large Friday Battered Fish$15.99
(Only Available On Fridays)
Hand battered Icelandic cod, served with fries, apple coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Brownie Bear$3.50
Brownie ears, cherry nose, M&M eyes, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream smile.
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Eggs and chorizo, with cojita cheese, cilantro, sour cream, pinto beans and roasted spudz. Choice of Ranchero Salsa or Salsa Verde.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich on a grilled Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. Choice of mayo or Chipolte sauce.
Location

1101 S. Washington St

Naperville IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
