Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Chef Inspired Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, with Legendary Ice Cream.
1625 E Main St,
Popular Items
Location
1625 E Main St,
St. Charles IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
The Burger Shop - St. Charles
Simple, Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Wok n Fire
Come in and enjoy or Place an online order and pick it up.
moto imōto
moto imoto is a beautiful blend of “East meets West” chef driven, farm fresh, Pan-Asian culinary experience that will delight the taste palette of all family members alike. Our chef-driven Asian inspired menu will offer shareable plates, fresh farm-to-fork ingredients, that allow our chefs to elevate and heighten the overall guest dining experience.