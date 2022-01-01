Go
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

Chef Inspired Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner, with Legendary Ice Cream.

1625 E Main St,

Popular Items

3 Egg Country Breakfast$11.99
Meat choice of hand pattied sausage, links, applewood bacon, turkey bacon, or ham and roasted spudz or hashbrowns.
Veg Head Skillet$11.99
Sauteed spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grilled red onions, tomatoes and Havarti cheese.
The Ultimate Skillet$13.99
Two eggs served over roasted spudz or hash browns with ham, smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich on a grilled Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. Choice of mayo or Chipolte sauce.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
2 Egg Country Breakfast$10.99
Meat choice of hand-pattied sausage, links, applewood bacon or ham, and hash browns or roasted spudz
Swedish Crepes Combo$14.49
Thin crepes, lingonberries, lingonberry butter and powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs, choice of two pattied sausage or links or two Applewood bacon
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
Smoke House BBQ Burger$12.99
Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
Tuscan Turkey Club$13.99
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pesto mayo on ciabatta bread.
Location

1625 E Main St,

St. Charles IL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
