Colonial Cottage

The Colonial Cottage is an independent restaurant serving Northern Kentucky since 1933. Located in the Heart of Erlanger, it's been a landmark of family friendly dining for generations.

3140 Dixie Hwy

Popular Items

Catfish$10.99
Catfish grilled, blackened, or fried served with tater sauce. Your choice of 2 sides (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Home Fries$2.29
Country Fried Steak (2 sides)$9.99
Country fried steak topped with cream gravy served with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Chicken & Dumplings (2 sides)$9.99
Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
3 Egg Omlette$6.99
Please select your cheese type (1 cheese included), then select any toppings you would like to add. Proteins are $1 each and veggies are $0.50 each.
Also select toast type or biscuits.
Grandma's Favorite$9.49
Available M-F 7am-11am
Available St & Sun 7am-2pm
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (Sausage or bacon), home-fries, and biscuits 'n gravy.
Cottage Special$9.49
Please choose egg temp, goetta or vir ham, home-fries, and breakfast bread.
Classic$8.99
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat, home-fries, and breakfast bread.
Pan Fry 1/2 Chicken (2 sides)$14.99
Fried breast, wing, leg and thigh. Entree comes with 2 sides of your choice (select items may be an additional charge) and either a corn bread or dinner roll.
Grandpa's Favorite$10.99
Please choose egg temp, breakfast meat (bacon or sausage), home-fries, and pancakes.
Location

Erlanger KY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
