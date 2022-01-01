Colonial Heights restaurants you'll love

Colonial Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Colonial Heights

Colonial Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Soul Food
Soul Food
Must-try Colonial Heights restaurants

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza image

 

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

609 Blvd, Colonial Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg$14.25
Sm$9.75
Chicken Fingers w/FF$8.95
More about Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen image

 

Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen

1 on the move, South Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wing Plate (3-Piece)$13.99
3-Piece Jumbo Wing Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
Fried Whiting Sandwich$7.99
Fried Whiting Sandwich comes on either white bread or naked. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)$13.99
3-Piece Fried Whiting Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
More about Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen
Tri-City Chili Peppers image

 

Tri-City Chili Peppers

901 Meridian Avenue, Colonial Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blaze's Famous Hot Dog$3.49
Quarter Pound Hotdog
Cheeseburger$3.99
Quarter-pound Cheeseburger
Hot Dog$2.49
Ball Park Hotdog
More about Tri-City Chili Peppers
Chicken Fiesta image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chicken Fiesta

458 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy, Colonial Heights

Avg 4.5 (7942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Chicken Fiesta
