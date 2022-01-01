Colonial Heights restaurants you'll love
Colonial Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Colonial Heights restaurants
More about Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
609 Blvd, Colonial Heights
|Popular items
|Lg
|$14.25
|Sm
|$9.75
|Chicken Fingers w/FF
|$8.95
More about Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen
Lady Sharon's Soul Food Kitchen
1 on the move, South Chesterfield
|Popular items
|Wing Plate (3-Piece)
|$13.99
3-Piece Jumbo Wing Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
|Fried Whiting Sandwich
|$7.99
Fried Whiting Sandwich comes on either white bread or naked. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
|Fried Whiting Plate (3-Piece)
|$13.99
3-Piece Fried Whiting Plate comes with your choice of 2 sides and 1 bread choice. There is also an option to make your meal a combo with either Lady Sharon's Signature Citrus Sweet Tea or the Old School Kool-Aid with a Twist.
More about Tri-City Chili Peppers
Tri-City Chili Peppers
901 Meridian Avenue, Colonial Heights
|Popular items
|Blaze's Famous Hot Dog
|$3.49
Quarter Pound Hotdog
|Cheeseburger
|$3.99
Quarter-pound Cheeseburger
|Hot Dog
|$2.49
Ball Park Hotdog