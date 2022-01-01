Go
Colonie

127 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 5 (3107 reviews)

Cool Hand Cuke, 8oz$18.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime
2 Hours Canapes$70.00
House-made Bloody Mary Mix, 750ml$15.00
Manhattan, 8oz$18.00
Four Roses small batch bourbon, Dolin sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters
Island Toddy, 16oz$30.00
Scarlet Ibis Rum, persimmon shrub, thai chili, angostura bitters, nutmeg
*suggested served hot*
Manhattan, 16oz$30.00
Four Roses small batch bourbon, Dolin sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters
Cool Hand Cuke, 16oz$30.00
Crop Organic cucumber vodka, Bitter Truth elderflower, cucumber juice, mint, lime
CAVA, DIBON, BRUT RESERVE, NV (PENEDES, SPAIN)$24.00
Sparkling. Notes of citrus and apple with a rich mouthfeel and bright easy bubbles.
Chili Margarita, 16oz$30.00
Habanero-infused Pueblo Viejo blanco Tequila, Combier, lime, agave
C.R.E.A.M. Soda, 8oz$18.00
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Fast Service
Corkage Fee
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

127 Atlantic Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
