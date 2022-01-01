Colony Bistro & Wine Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
121 Colony Crossing Way, Suite A
Popular Items
Location
121 Colony Crossing Way, Suite A
Madison MS
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Primos Cafe of Madison
Southern Food for City Folks
Penns - Madison
Come in and enjoy!
Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
Cups
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.