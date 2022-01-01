Go
Colorado Campfire

We are a locally sourced establishment from the Food to the Whiskeys!! With 70 Colorado Craft Beers and 100+ Colorado Spirits.

400 East 19th Avenue • $$

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Campfire Burger$14.00
Corner Post Meat Grass Fed Beef, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Caramelized Onion Jam, White Cheddar
Mint Lamb Burger$15.00
Lamb Burger, Poblano Jam, Herbed Cream Cheese, Brioche Bun
Recommended Temp. Med. Rare.
Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Radiatore Pasta. Fresh Herbs
Steak Sando$15.00
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Spicy Sweet and Sour Glazed Shrimp, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage, Jalapeno, Carrot, Cortn Tortilla, Lime
Sambal Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Sambal Glaze (Chili sauce with garlic, soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, shallots) Cabbage Slaw dressed with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
Southwestern Chicken Salad, Onion, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapenos, Romaine
Fried Pretzel Bites$6.00
Fried House Pretzel Dough, CHOICE of Either Salted, Garlic Parmesan, Cinnamon and Sugar
Smoked Wings$15.00
Red Bird Farm Wings, Chioce of Charred Barbeque, Buffalo Sauce, or Rotating Sauce, Celery
Chicken Tortilla Nachos$14.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, White Cheddar Queso, Shredded Cheddar, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Tomato, Avocado, Lime Crema, Cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

400 East 19th Avenue

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
