Go
Toast

Colorado Cherry Company

Making memories and sharing stories, one slice at a time!

2191 Covered Bridge Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple Bourbon Caramel - Whole$23.00
Cherry Pie - Whole$20.00
Pie by the slice$4.50
Blueberry Pie - Whole$20.00
Hot n Ready Family Size Chicken Pot Pie (allow 1.5 hours until ready!)$18.95
Apple Pie - Whole$20.00
Cherry Pie Pocket$4.75
Cherry Streusel Pie - Whole$23.00
Blueberry Pie Pocket$4.75
Apple Pie Pocket$4.75
See full menu

Location

2191 Covered Bridge Parkway

Windsor CO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pelican Jo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inta Juice of Windsor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gib's NY Bagels

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston